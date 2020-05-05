What you need to know May 5

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 5.
Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder continue to push through the Heartland this morning.
Clouds with scattered showers will stick around for most of the morning hours.
By this afternoon, clouds will start to break up to allow some sunshine.
High temperatures ranging from the low 60s to low 70s. It will also be breezy.
Light showers move back into the Heartland on Wednesday.
More rain is in the forecast for Friday.
Cooler temps in the low to mid 60s will hang around until next week.
Frost is possible Saturday morning.
- A train derailment is blocking a portion of U.S. 62 in Dunklin County, Mo. near the Arkansas state line.
- Strong storms damaged homes and building in Gideon, Mo. on Monday evening. The storms knocked out power to thousands of customers in southeast Missouri.
- Two semis were blown off of I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo. as strong storms pushed through the area.
- Four construction workers from Tennessee are said to be unharmed and in good spirits after they rode out a severe storm that hit the area on the roof of a three-story home.
- Political battles continue on whether states should or should not reopen due to COVID-19. According to Johns Hopkins University figures, daily new infections continue to exceed 20,000 and daily deaths 1,000.
- The Senate reopened Monday in a Capitol largely shuttered by the coronavirus, but prospects for quick action on a new aid package are uncertain with a deepening debate over how best to confront the deadly pandemic and its economic devastation.
- Ritz announced the limited recall of family size packages of its cheese cracker sandwiches due to mislabeling. The packages contain the company’s peanut butter variety crackers.
- Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will open in early June with a few changes.
- Nicolas Cage will star as Joe Exotic in a limited TV miniseries about the colorful wild animal owner made famous by the “Tiger King” docuseries.
