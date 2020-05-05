Vienna High class of 2020 graduation plan

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) -Vienna High School’s graduation will take place on May 15, as previously scheduled, but with some necessary changes to comply with the Governor’s recent mandates.
The celebration will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the singing of the national anthem, graduation speeches, and the presentation of diplomas will be broadcast on the school website.
Graduates and their families will line up in their cars, entering the parking lot by the Principal’s Office from College Street.
They will remain in their cars lining up on College Street and winding back towards 6th Street and then backing up south onto 6th Street (see map, orange highlight).
Only one car per graduate is allowed.
As each student and his or her family approaches the area designated for presenting diplomas, the student’s graduation biography will be read, and the student will pick up his or her diploma jacket from a table and have his or her picture taken by a professional.
Only the student will be allowed out of the car at this time to adhere to guidelines and keep everyone safe.
Then the graduate and his or her family will continue on to a graduation celebration parade that begins as the car drives through the lower parking lot and then to the designated parade route through downtown (see map, blue highlight).
Students are encouraged to decorate their cars if they wish and invite friends and family to line the streets along the parade route in their cars, cheering on the graduates while also maintaining social distancing.
In case of bad weather, the diploma presentation will reroute through the new gym with all other traffic patterns remaining the same.
Seniors who ordered caps and gowns can pick them up in the Principal’s Office from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, May 7, or from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. this Friday, May 8.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.