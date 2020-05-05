Turning much cooler this week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing mostly cloudy skies as of right now but skies are beginning to clear across our western counties. This clearing line will continue to move east throughout the afternoon. This will cause a wide range of temperatures this afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 50s in our northeastern counties with lower 70s in our southwestern counties.
Another system will move across the area overnight into the early morning hours Wednesday. This will cause a few showers to develop across our northern counties tonight. There could be a few isolated showers early tomorrow but most of us will remain dry.
Lows tonight will range from the lower 40s north to the upper 40s south. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 60s.
