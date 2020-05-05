Thousands without power due to strong storms

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Strong storms knocked out power for thousands in southeast Missouri on Monday, May 4.
As of 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday thousands were without electricity.
Ameren Missouri reported 579 customers were without electricity in Dunklin County, 2,361 in New Madrid County and 507 customers in Pemiscot County.
Ozark Boarder Electric reported 1 customer was without power in Bollinger County, 1,734 in Butler County, 676 in Carter County, 1,673 in Dunklin County, 928 in Ripley County, 139 in Stoddard County and 653 in Wayne County.
In western Kentucky and northeast Tennessee, Gibson Electric reported 1,032 customers were without electricity.
According to New Madrid County EMA Manager Dave McClarty, numerous phone and electrical lines are down in Gideon causing power outages. He said some homes and other structures are damaged.
No injuries have been reported.
In Dunklin County, a train derailed on U.S. 62 near the Arkansas state line.
U.S. 62 remained blocked on Tuesday morning.
