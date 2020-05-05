Temperatures will be way below average most of the week

A few showers and thunderstorms will push through parts of the Heartland overnight. Most of the precipitation will be out of the Heartland by daybreak on Wednesday, but we will wake up to some cloud coverage. Lows tonight will range from the lower 40s north to the lower 50s south. Clouds will decrease through the day on Wednesday. Lots of sunshine expected by the second half of the day. Highs will be cooler though, only in the lower to mid 60s. More rain expected Thursday evening through Friday morning. A widespread FROST is likely Friday night into Saturday morning!!!