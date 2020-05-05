Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 3 new recovered cases of COVID-19

Southern Seven Health Department reported three new recovered cases of COVID-19 in its region on Tuesday, May 5. (Source: Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch | May 5, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 3:28 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department reported three new recovered cases of COVID-19 in its region on Tuesday, May 5.

All three are from Pulaski County.

According to the health department, as of Tuesday, there is a total of 30 people recovered.

They also confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region. They include a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s, both from Union County, and a man in his 40s from Pulaski County. All are being isolated.

As of Tuesday, the health department reported a total of 67 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death.

  • Alexander County - 3 cases (all 3 recovered)
  • Hardin County - 1 case (recovered)
  • Johnson County - 4 cases (2 of 4 recovered)
  • Massac County - 5 cases (3 of 5 recovered)
  • Pope County - 0 cases
  • Pulaski County - 21 cases (14 of 21 recovered)
  • Union County - 33 cases (7 of 33 recovered)

