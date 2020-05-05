Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 3 new recovered cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department reported three new recovered cases of COVID-19 in its region on Tuesday, May 5.
All three are from Pulaski County.
According to the health department, as of Tuesday, there is a total of 30 people recovered.
They also confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region. They include a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s, both from Union County, and a man in his 40s from Pulaski County. All are being isolated.
As of Tuesday, the health department reported a total of 67 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death.
- Alexander County - 3 cases (all 3 recovered)
- Hardin County - 1 case (recovered)
- Johnson County - 4 cases (2 of 4 recovered)
- Massac County - 5 cases (3 of 5 recovered)
- Pope County - 0 cases
- Pulaski County - 21 cases (14 of 21 recovered)
- Union County - 33 cases (7 of 33 recovered)
