Rural healthcare providers in Ky. to receive $372M in COVID-19 relief funds

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Approximately 542 rural healthcare providers in Kentucky will receive $372 million in federal aid to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
The federal funding was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), every rural hospital will receive at least $1 million of these announced funds.
Rural health clinics and community health centers in Kentucky will each receive at least $100,000 to help keep their doors open and benefit their communities
