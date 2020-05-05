New Cape City Hall drawings released

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -At a City Council meeting on Monday, May 4, TreanorHL architects unveiled new design plans for Cape Girardeau City Hall.
The design team showed several views on the plans for the historic building.
The The 12 million dollar project intends to add prominence to the historic courthouse without drawing attention to the new additions.
It adds a 70 space garage on property.
The county is expected to move out at the end of May.
Once that is done, work will begin on the parking garage.
Spanish and Lorimer streets will also receive an upgrade during the construction.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.