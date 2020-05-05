Nearly $570M in COVID-19 relief available for K-12 education in Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) -U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced the availability of up to $569,467,218 in federal funding to support continued education for Illinois K-12 students whose schooling has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
CARES Act funds can be used by state and local leaders to support a variety of educational services including immediate e-learning needs, safety and health measures, and preparation for the following school year.
“It’s critical that students, teachers and schools across Illinois have the resources they need to navigate this public health and economic crisis we are currently in,” Duckworth said. "I’m glad the bipartisan CARES Act stimulus includes this funding for Illinois and will continue working with Senator Durbin to support our students and schools that need it most right now.
This funding comes through the U.S. Department of Education’s Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Fund (ESSER), which Congress allotted over $13 billion to in the CARES Act.
