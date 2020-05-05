Murray State University plans for the fall semester

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University has announced its “Racer Restart” initiative and planning process to restart campus for the fall 2020 semester.
The University, which has been reviewing plans for the past several weeks, has established the Fall 2020 Racer Restart Committee, co-chaired by University leadership.
Subcommittees comprised of various areas of the institution will work together to set guiding principles to assist the university.
The subcommittees will address the following areas:
- Academic Affairs and Faculty Support
- Student Affairs, Enrollment Management and Campus Life
- Administrative Operations and Staff Support
- Housing, Dining and Auxiliary Operations
- Facilities Management
- Athletics
- Development, Alumni and Branding, Marketing and Communication
“We are working toward a traditional fall semester while making necessary adjustments for a new normal,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “Our guiding principle of the ‘Racer Restart’ initiative will be the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and broader community. Classes begin on Aug. 18 and we look forward to a successful fall semester.”
The University transitioned to an online/alternative method of teaching and learning in mid-March.
Nearly 400 online courses are available for both current and prospective Murray State students this summer.
Short-term (two-week) and ten-week classes are available.
Summer Orientation will be held in a virtual format beginning later this month.
