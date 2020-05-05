More than 5K tested for COVID-19 in Tenn. over the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Massive free COVID-19 testing events continued over the weekend in Tennessee.
Testing was held at 16 sites across the state on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3.
Members of Tennessee National Guard worked with Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) personnel administer free COVID-19 tests for any resident wishing to receive on, regardless of symptoms.
A total of 5,153 were tested for the virus over the weekend.
Approximately 6,836 were tested on Monday.
According to Governor Bill Lee, more than 23,000 Tennesseans have received a free COVID-19 test over the past three weekends.
“Our weekend sites have been equipped to meet the demand for free testing across the state,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner. “With ample capacity at our county health departments during the week, we continue to encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of free testing at these locations.”
To date, 211,443 individuals have been tested for the virus in Tennessee.
On Monday, TDH reported there were 394 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths and 267 recoveries in Tennessee.
Currently, 13,571 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, including 219 deaths and 6,081 recoveries in the state.
Gov. Lee will give his next update on Tennessee’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday, May 5 at 3 p.m.
