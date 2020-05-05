More than 60K tested for COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - COVID-19 testing continues in Kentucky as leaders prepare for more businesses to open on May 11 and Phase 2 of health care on Wednesday.
Approximately 60,046 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 so far in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) reports 5,245 have tested positive for the virus in the state, including 261 deaths and 1,921 recoveries.
Governor Andy Beshear will give an update on the COVID-19 crisis in Kentucky during his daily briefing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.
