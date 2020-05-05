Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Like much of Missouri, St. Charles gently begins to reopen
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Ray Nash fought in two wars and survived cancer, so he’s not going to let the coronavirus keep him from his favorite bar. Nash was among eight patrons gathering at Tuner’s on Main Street in St. Charles around midday Monday. It's the first day nonessential Missouri businesses are allowed to reopen since Gov. Mike Parson’s nearly monthlong shutdown. “Re-opening Day,” as one merchant called it, has been relatively quiet in St. Charles. Crowds have been sparse at most stores. Some restaurants and shops remain closed, and some that are open have signs in windows urging patrons to wear masks and keep their distance.
MISSOURI GOVERNOR-NO MASK
Missouri governor says he 'chose not to' wear mask in store
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has a simple reason for not wearing a face mask during a visit to a southwestern Missouri thrift store. He says he simply chose not to. Businesses reopened across most of Missouri Monday, a day after Parson’s stay-at-home order ended. The Republican governor spent the morning visiting several businesses in southwestern Missouri. Among them was a thrift shop in Joplin operated by the Disabled American Veterans. A photo posted on Parson’s Twitter account shows him bare-faced but surrounded by mask-wearing veterans. Parson said at his afternoon news conference that wearing a mask shouldn't be mandated by the government.
MISSING BROTHERS
Man asks for new judge, venue in Wisconsin brothers' deaths
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man is asking for a new judge and a change of venue before his trial for killing two brothers from Wisconsin. An attorney for Garland Joseph Nelson, of Braymer, entered the motions during a court hearing Monday in Callaway County. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other counts in the deaths of Nick Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 34, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. The brothers’ father told authorities his sons went to Nelson’s northwestern Missouri farm to collect a $250,000 debt. They were reported missing July 21. Their remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.
MISSOURI WEATHER
1 dead after tree falls on home during Missouri storm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One person died after strong winds knocked a tree into a house in western Missouri. The Bates County Sheriff's office said emergency response personnel were called to a home in rural Butler Monday morning after the tree hit the house. Rescuers used an excavator and chain saws to remove the tree but found the person dead inside. No details about the victim have been released. The death came as a storm system with winds up to 80 mph moved through western Missouri. Thousands of people in the Kansas City metro area were left without power and there were several reports of trees and power lines down.
OFFICER KILLED
Shootout leaves officer, hit-and-run suspect dead in Kansas
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas say a shootout left both a police officer and a hit-and-run suspect dead. Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez says Officer Mike Mosher died at a hospital Sunday. Police on Monday identified the suspect as 38-year-old Phillip Michael Carney, of Overland Park. A police spokesman says Mosher was off-duty but in uniform when he pursued a suspect in an apparent hit-and-run. Carney and Mosher exchanged gunfire. Carney died at the scene. Police have not said what led to the exchange of gunfire. Mosher had been with the Overland Park department for nearly 15 years.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Police: Man on road in northeastern St. Louis hit, killed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man who was walking on a road in northeastern St. Louis was hit and killed by a vehicle. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after 66-year-old Phil Thomas stopped his vehicle on southbound Halls Ferry Road and got out of the car. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that's when Thomas was hit by a southbound Jeep driven by a 39-year-old woman. Thomas, who was from the St. Louis area, died at the scene. Officials say the woman was not injured. Investigators have not said why Thomas left his vehicle.
FATAL ATV ACCIDENT
ATV accident claims life in northeast Missouri
NEW LONDON, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old man from northeast Missouri has died following an all-terrain vehicle accident. Jarrad Verdier of Palmyra died at the scene of the accident at 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Verdier was riding a four-wheel ATV in a rural area near New London when it went off the road and hit a fence, ejecting Verdier. He was pronounced dead by the county coroner. New London is about 105 miles (169 kilometers) north of St. Louis.
DISUNITED METHODISTS
With split delayed, United Methodists face a year in limbo
NEW YORK (AP) — Had there been no coronavirus pandemic, delegates from the United Methodist Church would be convening this week for a likely vote on breaking up. A split has seemed inevitable because of differences on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBTQ pastors. But due to the virus outbreak, the church was forced to postpone the potentially momentous conference. That leaves its various factions in limbo for perhaps 16 more months. The deep doctrinal differences seem irreconcilable, but for now there’s agreement that response to the pandemic takes priority. Plans are now being drawn up to hold the conference starting August 31 of next year.