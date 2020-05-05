Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Judge upholds Ky. mass gathering ban, says no to travel ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s restriction on travel amid the coronavirus pandemic is unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman sided with the governor on a ban of mass gatherings in a ruling Monday. A group of plaintiffs who attended a church service in Louisville had filed suit challenging the travel and mass gatherings bans. They attended an Easter church service and received orders from the state to quarantine for 14 days. Beshear also outlined a plan Monday to combat a coronavirus outbreak among prisoners and staff at the Green River Correctional Complex.
KENTUCKY-HEALTH SECRETARY
Friedlander gets permanent job leading Kentucky agency
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Eric Friedlander has led Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services during the coronavirus pandemic. Now he has accepted the job on a permanent basis. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday at his daily coronavirus briefing. Friedlander was hired as acting secretary of the vast state agency at the start of Beshear’s term last December. The governor says Friedlander was offered the job as permanent secretary on Sunday. He says Friedlander has “more than earned the full-time job.”
MAIL DELIVERY DISPUTE
Judge dismisses lawsuit over mail delivery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge says he can’t deliver a ruling in a dispute over how mail is dispersed to Kentucky college students living in four Bowling Green apartment complexes. The Daily News reported that U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers ruled last week that his court lacked jurisdiction in the case. Stivers said the Postal Regulatory Commission should decide the issue. The apartment complexes near Western Kentucky University sued the United States Postal Service in January after the agency began delivering mail in bulk to property management offices instead of tenants’ mailboxes. The lawsuit says the change came after the Postal Service reclassified the residences as dormitories.
ANIMAL SHELTER RAID
Kentucky police find dead dogs and cats in shelter's freezer
WEBBVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police have seized 90 dogs from a no-kill animal shelter in Kentucky after they found dead cats and dogs in the freezer. Kentucky State police say in a news release reported by news outlets that the dogs were taken Saturday because of “poor living conditions” at the Trixie Foundation’s shelter. An animal advocate at the raid told the Lexington Herald-Ledger that the dogs suffered medical neglect and some had tumors. Shelter owner Randy Skaggs said he didn't bury the dead animals because of a high workload. Skaggs awaits trial after an earlier raid and now faces 12 more counts, of improper disposal.
TODDLER SHOT
Police investigate fatal shooting of 2-year-old Kentucky boy
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky are investigating the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy. Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham told news outlets that officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting at the Woodland Mobile Home Park. He said emergency crews took the wounded boy to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Denham said detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. He said the boy’s parents and two juvenile siblings were home when the toddler suffered the single gunshot wound. No further information was released.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HISTORY PROJECT
History museum seeks submissions about coronavirus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A history museum in central Kentucky is asking for submissions to document how the coronavirus has affected lives. The Lexington History Museum told WKYT-TV that the Lexington Pandemic History Project seeks to build a historical record. Residents are encouraged to send stories and photos by email to mail to the museum. Officials say the length and content of submissions are up to senders. The submissions will be reviewed by a historian when the virus has passed. Chief historian Foster Ockerman Jr. said the collection can help future leaders make informed decisions when there’s another crisis.