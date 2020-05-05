Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Some Kansas businesses eagerly reopen, but others hesitate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Restaurant dining rooms, retail stores and some offices in Kansas have begun began reopening after lifting of the state's stay-at-home order, though some business owners say they'll wait a while. Gov. Laura Kelly plans to reopen the coronavirus-battered economy in four stages between now an at least June 15. The first stage began when the her stay-at-home order expired at midnight Sunday, allowing dine-in service in restaurants and the reopening of stores with social distancing. Sarah Bagby said she wasn't ready yet to reopen Watermark Books and Cafe in Wichita to in-person shoppers. But in Colby, Junelle Hills said she was ready for business to return to normal at her quilt, curtain and cabin business.
KANSAS WEATHER
Part of Interstate 70 shut down after storm hits power lines
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a portion of Interstate 70 in central Kansas is shut down after strong winds blew down power lines. The patrol says the interstate between Manhattan and Wamego closed Monday morning and is expected to remain closed for most of the afternoon. A downed power lines also closed Kansas 177 just south of the interstate. The storm packing strong winds and hail moved across Kansas Monday, leaving thousands of people without power in Topeka through the Kansas City metro area. There was no immediate word of injuries.
OFFICER KILLED
Shootout leaves officer, hit-and-run suspect dead in Kansas
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas say a shootout left both a police officer and a hit-and-run suspect dead. Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez says Officer Mike Mosher died at a hospital Sunday. Police on Monday identified the suspect as 38-year-old Phillip Michael Carney, of Overland Park. A police spokesman says Mosher was off-duty but in uniform when he pursued a suspect in an apparent hit-and-run. Carney and Mosher exchanged gunfire. Carney died at the scene. Police have not said what led to the exchange of gunfire. Mosher had been with the Overland Park department for nearly 15 years.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUCKERS
Solo truckers struggle to get rolling with stimulus fund
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rodney Morine, a trucker from Louisiana, has little confidence the government is going to grant his request for a loan through a government program intended to help small businesses like his survive the pandemic. His pessimism highlights the perils of trying to rapidly dispense billions of dollars in federal aid to contain the economic damage caused by the pandemic. Much of the relief effort hurriedly approved by Congress and managed by the Trump administration has been beset by confusion and red tape. And those worries haven’t been erased by the addition of $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, a key initiative to shield small businesses from the financial fallout.
KANSAS POT RAID-SETTLEMENT
Kansas couple settle lawsuit over botched raid for $150,000
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area couple whose home was raided in a 2012 search for marijuana has settled for $150,000 their federal lawsuit against the Johnson County deputies who led the operation. The amount of the settlement with Robert and Adlynn Harte, of Leawood, was unsealed Thursday. KCUR-FM reports the deal ends years of litigation that began in 2013 when the Hartes sued the sheriff’s office and deputies. Deputies raided the Harte's home after Robert Harte bought hydroponic gardening supplies and deputies found vegetation in the family trash. No marijuana was found in the raid and the vegetation turned out to be loose-leaf tea.
STOLEN SCHOOL BUS CHASE
Teenager arrested after chase involving stolen school bus
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after he led authorities on a chase through several counties in a stolen school bus. Ford County authorities say they were notified Saturday about the bus being stolen out of Cheney in Sedgwick County. Sheriff Bill Carr says the driver evaded deputies for several miles, driving west on and off county roads and Highway 54. The driver eventually stopped and surrendered near Kingsdown in Ford County. Carr says the teenager was a runaway from another county.
ELECTION 2020-KANSAS PRIMARY
Biden wins Kansas primary conducted with all-mail balloting
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Joe Biden overwhelmingly won a Democratic presidential primary in Kansas conducted exclusively by mail balloting by the state party because of the coronavirus pandemic. The former vice president had been expected to prevail and he captured 77% of Saturday's vote. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was still in the race when the Kansas party began mailing ballots at the end of March, but he suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden. The Democratic party says participation more than tripled over four years ago, with 34.7% of registered voters participating. Party chairwoman Vicki Hiatt says this proves that mail-in voting can be successful.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-ETHANOL
Dropping oil prices damaging Kansas ethanol industry
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A sharp drop in gas prices is hurting the ethanol industry in Kansas. Two of the state's ethanol plants are idle and nine others have cut production by at least 40%. Gas prices were declining before the coronavirus spread, but prices fell more than 50% after the pandemic started. That caused prices for ethanol, which makes up 10% of much of the fuel in the U.S., to plunge. Prairie Horizon Agri-Energy in Phillipsburg has temporarily stopped production, as has the state's newest plant in Colwich. In response, some plants have begun producing ethanol that can be used in hand sanitizer.