KY94/Main St. in Murray to close for high school graduation parade

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The City will close a portion of KY 94/Main Street for a parade on Thursday evening, May 7.
It will be closed through the downtown area for a graduation celebration parade for the Murray High School Class of 2020.
KY94 will be closed between KY 2594/Industrial Road and 10th Street in Murray from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The parade will begin at the Briggs and Stratton parking lot at 110 Main Street and proceed westward to 10th Street. Parade participants and spectators are urged to maintain appropriate social distancing along the parade route.
There will be no marked detour. Those traveling through Murray may self-detour via KY 2594/Industrial Road and U.S. 641-Business/Chestnut Street.
The Murray Police Department and Calloway County Sheriff’s Department will provide traffic control and security for the event.
