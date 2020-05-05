Kevil, Ky. man facing federal charges for threats to governor, KSP troopers

According to officers, all of the grenades except one had been rendered inert by a hole drilled in the hull of the grenade, or had been manufactured as a novelty item. However, one of the grenades had the hole in the hull welded shut. They said boxes in the same room contained items used to complete and assemble the grenade, including black powder, time fuses, electric matches, ammunition primers, grenade spoons, safety pins and spring cock strikers.