Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 2 new positive cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 5.
The new cases include a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s. Both are in isolation.
The health department said it’s believed they acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases or through transmission in the community.
As of Tuesday, there are a total of 149 lab-confirmed positive cases in Jackson County, including nine deaths. Sixty of the positive cases have been released from isolation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.