Ill. teachers allowed to receive credit for remote learning

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Teachers in Illinois can receive credit for the hours they have spent learning new tools to provide remote learning for their students.
The Illinois Education Association (IEA) announced teachers and paraprofessionals will be allowed to earn Professional Development clock hours as they transitioned from in-person classes to remote learning.
Educators would need to earn those clock hours between March 17 and May 29.
Teachers and paraprofessionals traditionally have professional development days to earn clock hours needed for their licenses to be renewed.
However, due to the COVID-19 crisis and the school building closures, many professional development opportunities were canceled.
The IEA said approving the time teachers spent on preparing for remote learning is critical for keeping teachers in the classroom, virtually or physically, next year.
“This is not just about giving credit where credit is due," said IEA President Kathi Griffin. "We know the transition to remote learning continues to require an enormous amount of work from our educators as they plan and facilitate learning with their students, and we’re glad that’s being recognized. This is also about keeping our education system running this fall. Many of our teachers were in danger of not having enough clock hours to renew their state licenses, which would mean fewer licensed teachers for our students. We knew we had to do something to fight the statewide teacher shortage and protect our students’ access to a public education.”
According to the IEA, 15,366 teacher and paraprofessional licenses were set to expire in 2020, 14,614 in 2021, 14, 173 in 2022 and 17,800 in 2023.
Teachers interested in applying for the credit hours can click here. Requests must be submitted by June 15.
The deadline for teachers and paraprofessionals to renew their state license is August 31
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.