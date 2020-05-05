Ill. teachers allowed to receive credit for remote learning

“This is not just about giving credit where credit is due," said IEA President Kathi Griffin. "We know the transition to remote learning continues to require an enormous amount of work from our educators as they plan and facilitate learning with their students, and we’re glad that’s being recognized. This is also about keeping our education system running this fall. Many of our teachers were in danger of not having enough clock hours to renew their state licenses, which would mean fewer licensed teachers for our students. We knew we had to do something to fight the statewide teacher shortage and protect our students’ access to a public education.”