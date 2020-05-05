Ill. nears 64K COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Nearly 64,000 COVID-19 cases has been reported in the state of Illinois.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,341 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths in the state.
Currently, 63,840 individuals have tested positive for the virus.
IDPH reports there have been at least 2,662 deaths.
Approximately 333,147 have been tested for COVID-19 in Illinois.
Nearly 20,000 were tested on Sunday, May 3.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give his next COVID-19 briefing on the state’s response at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.
