Heartland soccer player overcomes vision condition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - TK Ayers is a senior at Cape Central. He played varsity soccer for the Tigers.
At a young age TK was diagnosed with nystagmus, a condition which causes involuntary eye movements.
Doctors told him and his parents he wasn’t going to be able to play sports.
TK took that as a challenge and now is preparing to play soccer for Illinois College.
It’s a vision that didn’t seem possible.
“They were telling us he couldn’t play sports,” Ayers father said.
He set his sights on excelling at soccer.
“I was just going to let em talk and go out and do my thing prove them wrong,” he said.
It’s TK Ayers own eyes that tried to keep him from his ultimate goal.
“I couldn’t judge when the ball was in the air,” Ayers said.
TK can’t tell where a ball will land but one of his many ways to adapt in soccer is using his hearing and touch to tell where players are around him and setting himself up to make a play.
“Heart of gold and goes after everything with passion," Ayers father said.
The passion never left TK even when the dream of his soccer career started to blur.
That vision now a reality.
TK Ayers is finishing his senior season with Cape and will be playing for Illinois college next year.
“I got to thank god for giving me the heart and determination," said Ayers.
A scene once seeming impossible... TK never saw it that way.
