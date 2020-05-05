Gov. Parson to announce more details on Show Me Strong Recovery plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson revealed on social media that he will be sharing more information about the state’s Show Me Strong Recovery plan.
Gov. Parson said he will announce the details during his COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.
The state’s plan to gradually open Missouri to business and social activity went into effect on Monday.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten and several health officials will join the governor for his briefing..
On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 368 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the state.
Currently, 8,754 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Missouri, including 358 deaths.
