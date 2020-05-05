First Alert: Scattered morning showers

(KFVS) - Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder continue to push through the Heartland this morning.
Clouds with scattered showers will stick around for most of the morning hours.
By this afternoon, clouds will start to break up to allow some sunshine.
High temperatures ranging from the low 60s to low 70s. It will also be breezy.
Light showers move back into the Heartland on Wednesday.
More rain is in the forecast for Friday.
Cooler temps in the low to mid 60s will hang around until next week.
Frost is possible Saturday morning.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.