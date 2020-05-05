Deceased southern Ill. man’s family receives stimulus check for him

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - As millions of Americans await their stimulus check, one family in Jackson County was surprised to get a check in the mail for their deceased loved one.
Diana Steinbach lost her father in April 2018.
One day, as her husband, Chuck Steinbach, was checking the mail, he found a notification from the IRS.
“And to my surprise, I had two letters from the IRS,” he said. “One addressed to my wife and I and the other addressed to my father in law, Bill Daum. Deceased.”
"I know there are going to be cracks in the system, but this one is a pretty good sized crack."
When Diana heard about the news that her deceased father was receiving a stimulus check, she said she was very surprised.
"So I said, ‘You have got to be kidding!’... So I said, ‘Give me a break’,” Mrs. Steinbach said.
She was her dad’s power of attorney, so she immediately took it upon herself to call the bank.
"I said, ‘this is for my dad, and it says deceased,’ and she had pulled it up and it had gone into my account,” Diana Steinbach said.
“How many other people who are deceased are going to get stimulus checks,” Chuck Steinbach asked.
According to the IRS, checks did go out to deceased people because they did not have time to cross-reference all databases as a they tried to get the money out as quickly as possible.
The Steinbachs said they felt they did the right thing.
"Well, it’s not our money, and we didn’t deserve someone else’s money,” he said.
Diana Steinback agreed.
“He would have wanted that. He would not have wanted us to keep that money," she said.
She said her worries and concerns are for people in need, like single moms or households without work.
“You know, we all make mistakes,” she said. "You’re going to have things go through the cracks. But I think that they really need to double down on and check on this, especially for the people who are waiting and deserved the checks.”
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said checks delivered to deceased relatives need to be returned the government.
