Clouds and Rain to Start the Day

Center of a low pressure system is located over the Heartland this morning allowing scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder to be around. Clouds will stick around for most of us and continue to carry scattered light rain with them. By the afternoon, clouds will start to break up from west to east allowing some sunshine today especially in Missouri. High temperatures ranging from the low 60s to low 70s. It will be quite breezy with northwesterly winds gusting as high as 30mph.