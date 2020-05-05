Cinco de Mayo in the Heartland

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Cinco de Mayo is a time where friends and family like to gather and eat their favorite Mexican dishes. Well, this year is a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many people are still ordering take out and carry out options. Some are using delivery apps as well.
Changos in Carbondale is still open for business and they are as busy as they can be.
“From what I heard, we were having calls first thing this morning at 9:30," said manager Jasmine Alexander. "We don’t open until 11.”
Many people want their favorite dishes, but things may take longer than normal.
“Right now, it might be a slower wait time, but we’re going to be here for Cinco de Mayo," Alexander said. "Everyone loves the food.”
Down Illinois Route 13, Sergio’s Mexican Restaurant is also busy. He wished the celebration this year was different. He says
“...because you are not getting to enjoy the customers, they are a part of our family," he said.
Due to COVID-19, Sergio’s is also having a hard time keeping employees on.
“It hurts real hard, this is why the family is working right now," he said.
If you do not want to leave the house, but are craving some Mexican food, DoorDash or other delivery services may be your best bet.
Jeff Morris, a driver for DoorDash, said, “yeah, Mexican restaurants are high on the list.”
Morris also said that things are incredibly busy. He felt bad for the people who cannot work.
“We’ve actually been extremely busy," he said. "Makes me feel a little guilty because of all the people that aren’t able to work. Our business has picked up tremendously.”
