Checking in with Tayler Davis

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tayler Davis is a reporter at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Tayler and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked her a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
In the beginning, it was hard for me to adjust to being stuck in the house, but I decided to come up with a routine. I start my days at 7:30 a.m. with a cup of tea while I look for story ideas. Next, I get dressed at 8 a.m. like I am going to work. After I get my assignment for the day, I make calls to set up interviews.
While working from home is different, there are some pros. I now have more time to be creative with my stories. It feels like the days are a lot longer, so I’m able to get my work finished pretty fast.
Well, the weekends are getting better! I am a person who likes to hang out with friends and travel on the weekends when I can. At first, I felt super lonely not being able to see my friends or even visit my family. But I decided not to just sit around and mope. I have learned to use this time wisely by cooking, reading, making TikToks and watching Netflix.
Despite what is happening with the coronavirus, I think we all should look at the big picture here! SAFETY AND HEALTH come first. I appreciate my job for taking measures to keep everyone safe.
What is your home setup like? Do you still get out in the field? What’s that like?
I typically edit my interviews from the couch with my work assistant Bentley (my dog).
When I have a Facetime or Zoom interview, I like to use props around my house to make my background look different each time. It’s fun getting creative.
Check out this set up used with my living room table centerpiece.
The unusual thing about right now is that I must give everyone an option to do a virtual or in-person interview.
Do you still get out in the field? What’s that like?
I do more in-person interviews than actual virtual interviews. They are different now because I must wear a mask and always have wipes, Lysol and hand sanitizer available.
I do all my work from inside my car now when I’m in the field instead of sitting inside.
One thing I never forget now when I work in the field is to keep my distance.
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
I have three tips to offer for anyone working from home:
- Start a routine and TRY to keep up it up.
- Remember the early bird gets the worm! Wake up and get your work done ASAP!
- The most important rule…DON’T PROCRASTINATE!!
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
You can catch me on weekdays at either 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Please do not forget to follow my Facebook at Tayler Davis KFVS.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.