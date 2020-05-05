Barkley Regional Airport announces flying changes

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials at Barkley Regional Airport want passengers to be aware of changes airlines are making.
The first change, they say SkyWest Airlines will be operating just one daily flight out of Paducah. This starts immediately and is a temporary schedule change. They said it’s a cost-cutting measure for the airline.
For the month of May, the flight will arrive in Paducah at 12:31 p.m. and arrive in Chicago at 3:30 p.m., after a brief stop in Cape Girardeau.
Also, airport officials say the new “flying etiquette" means passengers on all flights are expected to wear masks from the time they enter the terminal until they exit the terminal at their destination.
This is a new standard on all major airlines, including United, American, Delta and Southwest.
Airlines nationwide are also putting up plexiglass shields at all ticket counters, including those at Barkley Regional Airport as an added layer of protection for passengers and employees.
