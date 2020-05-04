What you need to know May 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, May 4.
Monday will start off pleasant and then turn stormy.
Light to patchy fog is possible this morning.
The rest of the morning will be mostly sunny with temperatures quickly rising to the low-to-mid 70s.
Clouds and scattered storms move into southeast Missouri during the mid-afternoon.
Lisa Michaels says some storms could be strong to severe. Large hail, heavy rain and damaging winds are the primary threats.
Storms will continue to push through the Heartland during the evening.
Lingering clouds and light rain will carry on into Tuesday.
- Missouri’s Stay-At-Home order has expired. Today businesses, such as retail stores, restaurants, salon and gyms, can reopen with restrictions under the state’s Show Me Strong Recovery plan.
- Cape Girardeau County leaders have released a set of social distancing guidelines for reopening the county for business.
- While millions of people took advantage of easing coronavirus lockdowns to enjoy spring weather, some of the world’s most populous countries reported worrisome new peaks in infections Sunday.
- U.S. public health officials have said a COVID-19 vaccine is probably a year to 18 months away, but Dr. Anthony Fauci said late April is possible.
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to take advantage of COVID-19 testing as the state undertakes more testing for the virus.
- A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded southeast of Marston, Mo. on Sunday night.
- Scientists say an invasive and potentially deadly species of hornets has made its way to the United States.
- The slowdown at meat processing plants from the coronavirus pandemic has led some grocery stores to impose limits on meat purchases.
- Former President George W. Bush is urging Americans to “remember that empathy and simple kindness are essential, powerful tools of national recovery.”
