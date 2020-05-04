U.S. 61 at Center Junction to close overnight May 7-8

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An overnight closure at the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61 is planned for May 7-8.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, this is at mile marker 99 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Crews will be installing culvert pipes under the road. It will start at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7 and last until 6 a.m. on Friday, May 8. The southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp will remain open during these hours.
