Train derailment on U.S. 62 near Arkansas border

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -A train has derailed on U.S. 62 near the Arkansas state line.
U.S. 62 is closed in the area for an extended time.
Sargent Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Dunklin County Troop E officers, the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kennett Fire Department are all on the scene.
JSR Environmental has been dispatched to the scene by Union Pacific Railroad.
The Department of Natural Resources has been notified.
