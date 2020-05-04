13,177 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Tenn.

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported on Sunday, May 3 a total of 13,177 positive cases of COVID-19 and 210 deaths.
They said 5,814 cases recovered.
A total of 204,607 people have been tested.
Governor Bill Lee said on Sunday they were committed to testing every resident and staff member in the state’s 700+ long-term care facilities.
He said free COVID-19 testing is available to all Tennesseans, regardless of symptoms.
Governor Lee is expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 4.
