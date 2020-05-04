13,177 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Tenn.

By Amber Ruch | May 4, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 11:12 AM

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported on Sunday, May 3 a total of 13,177 positive cases of COVID-19 and 210 deaths.

They said 5,814 cases recovered.

A total of 204,607 people have been tested.

Governor Bill Lee said on Sunday they were committed to testing every resident and staff member in the state’s 700+ long-term care facilities.

He said free COVID-19 testing is available to all Tennesseans, regardless of symptoms.

Governor Lee is expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

