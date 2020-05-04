5,130 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

May 4, 2020

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Health reported a total of 5,130 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 253 deaths on Sunday, May 3.

Currently, 58,408 people have been tested.

Governor Andy Beshear is expected to hold a daily COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

Last week, the governor announced a tentative schedule for reopening industries in May, as well as which industries will still need to stay closed until a later date.

He said businesses will be required to follow the 10 rules of reopening, along with industry-specific requirements.

  • Continue telework where possible
  • Phased return to work
  • Onsite temperature/health checks
  • Universal masks and any other necessary PPE
  • Close common areas (waiting rooms, cafeterias, break rooms, etc.)
  • Enforce social distancing
  • Limit face-to-face meetings
  • Sanitizer/hand wash stations
  • Special accommodations
  • Testing plan

