5,130 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Health reported a total of 5,130 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 253 deaths on Sunday, May 3.
Currently, 58,408 people have been tested.
Governor Andy Beshear is expected to hold a daily COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 4.
Last week, the governor announced a tentative schedule for reopening industries in May, as well as which industries will still need to stay closed until a later date.
He said businesses will be required to follow the 10 rules of reopening, along with industry-specific requirements.
- Continue telework where possible
- Phased return to work
- Onsite temperature/health checks
- Universal masks and any other necessary PPE
- Close common areas (waiting rooms, cafeterias, break rooms, etc.)
- Enforce social distancing
- Limit face-to-face meetings
- Sanitizer/hand wash stations
- Special accommodations
- Testing plan
