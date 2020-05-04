1st COVID-19 death, 12 new cases reported in Union Co., Ill.

S7HD announced a Union County man in his 80s lost his battle with COVID-19. (Source: The Associated Press)
By Marsha Heller | May 4, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 1:22 PM

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) announced their first COVID-19 death on Monday, May 4.

According to the health department, a man in his 80s from Union County, Illinois lost his battle with the virus.

S7HD also reports there are 13 new COVID-19 cases in their region of southern Illinois and five recoveries.

Of the new cases, one is a Massac County boy and 12 are in Union County.

The 12 patients in Union County as follows:

  • 1 woman in her 30s
  • 1 woman in her 40s
  • 1 woman in her 50s
  • 2 women in their 90s
  • 1 man in his 20s
  • 1 man in his 30s
  • 2 men in their 40s
  • 1 man in his 50s
  • 1 man in his 80s

All of the new COVID-19 patients are in isolation.

The new COVID-19 patients that have recovered are three Pulaski County residents, one Alexander County resident and one Union County resident.

Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 64 COVID-19 cases, including one death and 27 recoveries.

S7HD serves the following counties: Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union.

