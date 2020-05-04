1st COVID-19 death, 12 new cases reported in Union Co., Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) announced their first COVID-19 death on Monday, May 4.
According to the health department, a man in his 80s from Union County, Illinois lost his battle with the virus.
S7HD also reports there are 13 new COVID-19 cases in their region of southern Illinois and five recoveries.
Of the new cases, one is a Massac County boy and 12 are in Union County.
The 12 patients in Union County as follows:
- 1 woman in her 30s
- 1 woman in her 40s
- 1 woman in her 50s
- 2 women in their 90s
- 1 man in his 20s
- 1 man in his 30s
- 2 men in their 40s
- 1 man in his 50s
- 1 man in his 80s
All of the new COVID-19 patients are in isolation.
The new COVID-19 patients that have recovered are three Pulaski County residents, one Alexander County resident and one Union County resident.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 64 COVID-19 cases, including one death and 27 recoveries.
S7HD serves the following counties: Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.