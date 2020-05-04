SoutheastHEALTH earns “A” Leapfrog rating

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH announced the organization is a recipient of an ‘A’ award in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
This is a national distinction recognizing Southeast’s achievements in providing safer healthcare.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national organization committed to healthcare quality and safety.
The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harm to patients.
“I’m proud of the entire Southeast team for this incredible accomplishment, especially given the critical demands of the COVID-19 pandemic. This accolade speaks to their incredible resilience and dedication to delivering high quality patient outcomes,” said Ken Bateman, President and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH. “Receiving this award further validates SoutheastHEALTH’s position as the premier quality, low cost healthcare provider in our region.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was developed under the guidance of a national expert panel and uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals.
