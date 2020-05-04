SIU students pack their dorms; what’s next for the university?

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - While Southern Illinois University students are cleaning out their dorms, University officials are working on the plan for the future of the school.
By the student’s last name, they are scheduled to pick up their belongings until this Saturday.
Ryan Edwards took a long drive from Springfield, Illinois to pack all of his items in a van.
“I’m trying to leave and get out of here as quick as I can," he said.
Ryan is a junior public relations major. He’s also a resident’s assistant. He said his sophomore Spring semester has not been easy.
“It’s been tough," he said. "This is probably the toughest semester.”
Another junior moving out of a dorm nearby is Brooke Braman. She said she drove down from Central Illinois to move out.
As a radiation therapy major, she is also adjusting to not having in-person clinicals in the hospital.
“It’s hard," Braman said. "We can’t really expect anything like this to happen.”
University Spokesperson Rae Goldsmith said campus leaders are working on plans for the next school year.
“We are figuring pieces of it out," Rae said. "Our goal is of course to do some face to face as well as online. We hope to have a plan fully realized by mid-June.”
According to Goldsmith, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order included a provision to allow students to move out of residence halls with appropriate social distancing strategies. SIU Carbondale’s move-out plan began Friday and officials anticipate it will be complete on this upcoming Saturday.
The federal CARES Act provides emergency funding to help select students cover some expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus.
SIU qualifies for about $8.8 million dollars from the CARES ACT and 50% should go directly to students, however every students does not qualify.
SIU students who are eligible to receive funding based on information on the FAFSA have been contacted by email and advised how to apply. More information is available online.
According to Goldsmith, students who are not eligible to receive funds and did not receive an email may still apply for alternative emergency funding through Saluki Cares by filling out the Saluki Cares report form.
In regards to the Fall, SIUC’s goal is to offer a combination of face-to-face and alternative-format courses while taking the steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our community.
SIUC will conduct summer classes fully online or in alternative formats.
Braman said the silverlining in all of this was the refunded financial assistance to help with her Summer classes.
“Something I didn’t expect at all, so I’m very happy about that," she said.
For more information about refunds, please visit the SIU announcements.
