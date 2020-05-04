2 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Pemiscot County, Mo.; stay-at-home order remains in effect in county

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Health Center reported two new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 4.
They are being quarantined at home, along with any additional residents of the home.
According to the health center, this brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 40, with 19 active, 18 recovered and 3 deaths. Four are currently hospitalized.
The State of Missouri’s stay-at-home order lifted on Monday, May 4; however the stay-at-home order is still in effect in Pemiscot County until May 18.
