Much cooler weather expected this week

Still a chance for scattered showers and some thunderstorms overnight, but the threat of severe weather is very low. The clouds will hang around tonight so lows will only drop into the mid 50s north to lower 60s south. Scattered showers are expected through the morning hours, especially in our northeastern areas, like southern Illinois. There will be slow clearing from west to east through the day. High temperatures will top out only in the lower 60s north to near 70 south. We are watching the weekend’s lows closely for the possibility of frost!!