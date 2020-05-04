Mo. Treasurer: 1st CARES Act payments to local governments processed

(KFVS) - Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced on Monday, May 4 the first CARES Act payments to local governments were processed.
He said the money should be available to them by Wednesday, May 6.
- Bollinger County - $1,423,443
- Butler County - $4,983,517
- Cape Girardeau County - $9,253,142
- Mississippi County - $1,546,277
- New Madrid County - $2,003,356
- Pemiscot County - $1,854,242
- Perry County - $2,245,035
- Scott County - $4,491,008
- Stoddard County - $3,405,212
According to Fitzpatrick, 106 local governments submitted complete forms and had their payments processed. That totals nearly $468 million.
“The top priority of the working group has always been to work with Governor Parson to get CARES Act money distributed to Missouri’s local governments as efficiently as possible,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “Now our counties must work with cities and other political subdivisions to ensure that this money reaches those on the front lines—our health departments, healthcare workers, and first responders—to ensure they have the necessary resources to adequately respond to COVID-19.”
On April 10, Governor Parson formed a working group, led by Fitzpatrick, to make recommendations for the use of federal funding provided for COVID-19-related costs under the CARES Act.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.