Mo. Stay-At-Home order expires; Businesses can reopen with restrictions

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri’s Stay-at-Home order expired on Monday, May 4.
With the expiration of the order, phase one of the state’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan goes into effect.
The plan gradually reopens the state to economic and social activity.
During phase one of the plan, Governor Mike Parson said citizens may start returning to economic and social activities, but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining 6 feet of space between individuals in most cases.
There are currently no limitations on social gatherings, as long as necessary precautions are taken and 6 feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families.
Additionally, Gov. Parson said all businesses can be open provided that the social distancing guidelines set forth in the new health order are followed. Some businesses will be required to take additional precautions to protect their employees and the public, such as occupancy limits at retail locations and face mask usage.
Under the Show Me Strong Recovery plan businesses are encouraged to do the following:
- Implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices
- Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing
- Minimize business travel
- Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan
- Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider
- Encourage telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations
- Return to work in phases and/or split shifts
- Limit access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact
- Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance
Local municipalities can adopt stricter recommendations and guidelines.
Cape Girardeau County leaders have established additional guidelines for residents. The county’s guidelines are in conjunction with the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan.
In Pemiscot County, county leaders have decided to continue the state’s stay-at-home-order until May 18 due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.
The reopening order is in effect until 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 31, but the order could be expanded.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.