5/4/20 - Heartland Re-opens

Here at the KFVS12 facility in downtown Cape, the safety of our entire team is our main focus. KFVS12 stayed full staff with about 80% of them working from home. The move was done in several phases taking several weeks. The move to bring teammates back in the station and create a new normal will take just as long if not longer. Some members of our team are already back and some will work remotely for months. In the process we will be here for you. You can depend on our talented and hardworking engineers, news team, sales and marketing teams to keep you safe, informed and help your business as things open back up.