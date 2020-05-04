5/4/20 - Heartland Re-opens

Missouri's stay at home order is now lifted and phase I started. Illinois and Kentucky will take a little longer.
Patience is a virtue. And no matter where you are in the Heartland, we have to expect a slow opening when it's our time. For the next several months and beyond it's a good idea to continue practicing social distancing, washing our hands properly, and wearing a mask when it's needed.
I feel better when I wear a mask in public. It gives me security when people just can’t help themselves by staying 6-feet away. But mostly, I wear a mask for you. I live in a county where the pace of new infections has slowed. But crazy things can happen in our world and who knows, I could be carrying the virus and showing no symptoms. I simply don’t want to risk giving it to anyone.
Here at the KFVS12 facility in downtown Cape, the safety of our entire team is our main focus. KFVS12 stayed full staff with about 80% of them working from home. The move was done in several phases taking several weeks. The move to bring teammates back in the station and create a new normal will take just as long if not longer. Some members of our team are already back and some will work remotely for months. In the process we will be here for you. You can depend on our talented and hardworking engineers, news team, sales and marketing teams to keep you safe, informed and help your business as things open back up.
Let’s be smart when we get back together. Taking it slow, doing the things we know make a difference and being patient with each other makes this a Better Heartland.
This is just one of many opinions.
