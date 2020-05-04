Heartland businesses stay safe as restaurants reopen to public

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Across the heartland, restaurants can reopen and offer dine-in services.
Although some are now open on the inside, others are being cautious, due to your safety concerns.
The restaurants in downtown Cape Girardeau are ready to satisfy your hunger and prepare your favorite meals. But after making curbside adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic, not every restaurant is ready to open its doors.
“I’m a new business, I’m a small business, and I’m very committed to the health and wellness of my clientele,” chef Lisa Essmyer said.
She is the owner of Fudio restaurant in Cape Girardeau and plans to keep her doors closed a little longer to ease your safety concerns.
“I think it’s important to them to see me as being very sanitary.”
Having only been open since the end of January, she said that she was quickly able to adjust to the COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s important to me, for me to be the only one in the space right now. Therefore, I am deciding to just continue with my takeaway and curbside," she said.
But around the corner, Mark Dirnberger, the owner of Bella Italia, said his doors are open as they make sure to have new safety measures in place.
“We distance our tables six feet apart from each other, we have groups no larger than eight in the dining room. Our staff wears gloves all the time, and masks to serve you better," he said.
All because he wants to make sure that when you walk inside to enjoy a meal, you feel safe.
“We are following by the guidelines of Cape County health department plus the suggested guidelines from the Missouri restaurant association to make the place safer and enjoyable for all age groups and families.”
Both restaurants said their customers are their primary concern, and that they will continue to make their best efforts to accommodate you.
