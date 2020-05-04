Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
New restrictions planned as Missouri state offices reopen
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents and state employees will find some new restrictions before they can enter state office buildings after Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order ends Monday. The Missouri Office of Administration says different state agencies will determine which offices will be open. Services that will be open include motor vehicles and driver licenses, Bureau of Vital Records, motor vehicle inspections and driver’s tests. State office buildings with 300 or more employees will screen everyone entering the buildings and social distancing in building lobbies will be enforced. The public is encouraged to continue to do as much state business remotely as possible.
TOW TRUCK-PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Man dies when tow truck hits him while loading his car
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police say a Missouri man died when he was struck by a tow truck that was loading his car to be hauled away. Sixty-three-year-old Matthew Canovi, of Brighton, died Saturday when he was hit be the tow truck on U.S 65 in Springfield. Police say as a tow truck that was loading Canovi's vehicle reversed, it struck Canovi, who was standing on the shoulder. Canovi died at the scene. The tow truck driver was not injured. The investigation continues but police say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the incident.
OFFICER KILLED
Shootout leaves officer, hit-and-run suspect dead in Kansas
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas say a shootout has left both a police officer and a hit-and-run suspect dead. Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez says Officer Mike Mosher died at a hospital Sunday. A police spokesman says Mosher was off-duty but in uniform when he saw an apparent hit-and-run and pursued the suspect. A shootout ensued. The suspect died at the scene and hasn't been identified. Police didn't immediately say what led to the exchange of gunfire. Mosher had been with the Overland Park department for nearly 15 years. News outlets report the department hadn't lost an officer in the line of duty since 1985.
BOAT EXPLOSION FATALITY
Boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — One man was killed and three others were injured when a boat exploded at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Shawn Carroll, of Richmond Heights, died in the explosion Saturday at the lake's Ridgeview Marina. Two of the other passengers were seriously injured and a third man suffered minor injuries. The patrol said the boat exploded after it was fueled and the engine restarted.
FATAL SHOOTING-KANSAS CITY
1 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. Police were called around 7:15 a.m. Saturday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man’s name has not been released. Police then went inside a home and found a man and a juvenile male injured. Both were taken to a hospital. The man is in critical condition and the juvenile is in stable condition.
BC-HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT-LAWSUIT
Judge won't stop St. Louis from ending homeless encampment
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has refused to stop St. Louis officials from clearing a homeless encampment at a downtown park. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Saturday denied a request for a temporary restraining order filed by the legal advocacy group ArchCity Defenders. Pitlyk wrote in her decision that the city was not criminalizing homelessness or sleeping in public. The case is not over, however. Another hearing is May 12. The lawsuit alleged that the city was failing to address the needs of the homeless. The city argued that the encampment’s crowded and unsanitary conditions risked spreading the coronavirus.
MEDICAID EXPANSION-MISSOURI
Petition seeks to put Medicaid expansion on Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters could get to decide whether to expand Medicaid health care coverage to thousands of low-income adults. Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment said they turned in nearly 350,000 initiative petition signatures Friday to the secretary of state's office. That's about twice as many valid signatures as needed to qualify the measure for the November ballot. Missouri's Republican-led Legislature has repeatedly declined to expand Medicaid coverage under the terms of the 2010 health care law signed by then-President Barack Obama. Republican Gov. Mike Parson opposes the ballot initiative. He says it could cost the state too much money.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI MEAT PLANT
Nearly 300 workers test positive at Missouri meat plant
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 300 workers at a northwestern Missouri pork processing plant have now tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest of several meat plants around the country to see huge spikes in confirmed cases of the virus. Missouri’s health department oversaw testing this week of more than 2,300 asymptomatic workers at the Triumph Foods plant in St. Joseph. State health director Dr. Randall Williams says that results for the first 1,625 asymptomatic workers showed that 259 tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Thirty-six others previously tested positive.