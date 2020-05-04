Homes, buildings damaged in Gideon, Mo.; electrical lines down

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Homes and buildings were damaged by storms on Monday evening, May 4.
According to New Madrid County EMA Manager Dave McClarty, numerous phone and electrical lines are down in Gideon. He said some homes and other structures are damaged.
Crews are working and checking for live power lines.
Unless you are helping with the coordinated cleanup effort or live there, they ask that you not go to Gideon. He said let the crews do their job.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also asking people to return home as emergency crews assess the damage in Gideon.
MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott said too many people are outside to look at the damage and it’s interfering with the emergency response.
He said troopers are also working multiple crashes.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.