GPS leads to car reported stolen, 2 arrested for drugs, stolen gun

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation into a vehicle reported stolen leads to the arrest of a man and woman who were passengers.
According to Paducah Police, a GPS device led officers to a car reported stolen Saturday night.
The vehicle was parked at a convenience store on the 2500 block of Jackson St.
Three people were inside the vehicle; a 16-year-old driver and two passengers, Reanna Young and Jordan D. Mays.
The teen told officers he borrowed the car from the owner’s boyfriend for $20. After confirming the boy’s story, he was released to his father and faces no charges.
However, after a search of the car, Young and Mays were arrested.
Officers said they found a stolen handgun under Young’s seat and a plastic sack containing crystal-like rocks and a large box of ice cream salt on her floorboard.
Young reportedly told police she was going to sell the salt as methamphetamine, but couldn’t find a buyer.
Officers searched Mays and said they found a small quantity of methamphetamine in a pocket of his pants.
Both Young and Mays were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Young was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (handgun), sale or transfer of a simulated controlled substance and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Mays was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance.
