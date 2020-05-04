Gov. Parson visits Joplin, Mo. businesses

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson was in Joplin, Mo. on Monday morning to visit companies.
He visited CDL Electric Company and talked to staff about the adjustments the company made during the shutdown and what safety measures are in place to help keep employees and customers safe.
He also visited Red Racks DAV to meet with employees and members of the DAV Board.
On Sunday, May 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 8,386 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 352 deaths.
Currently, approximately 91,083 patients have been tested.
Governor Parson is expected to hold a daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 4.
