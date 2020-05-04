Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 5 new positive cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports five new positive cases of COVID-19.
They include a female teenager in Franklin County, a man in his 40s from Williamson County, a man in his 50s from Williamson County and a woman in her 70s from Williamson County.
The health department said all of these people are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, or through transmission in the community. All are being placed in isolation.
According to the health department, most Williamson County residents who have tested positive in the last week are tied to an outbreak at a workplace outside of the county.
As of Monday, there are a total of 37 lab-confirmed positives in Williamson County and 10 lab-confirmed positives in Franklin County. Of those cases, 13 have recovered in Williamson County and five have recovered in Franklin County.
