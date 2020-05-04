First Alert: More storms possible this afternoon, evening

(KFVS) - Monday will start off pleasant and then turn stormy.
Light to patchy fog is possible this morning.
The rest of the morning will be mostly sunny with temperatures quickly rising to the low-to-mid 70s.
Clouds and scattered storms move into southeast Missouri during the mid-afternoon.
Lisa Michaels says some storms could be strong to severe. Large hail, heavy rain and damaging winds are the primary threats.
Storms will continue to push through the Heartland during the evening.
Lingering clouds and light rain will carry on into Tuesday.
As the storms move out, so do the warmer temps.
Highs the rest of the week will be in the lower 60s.
The next chance for rain is towards the end of the week.
