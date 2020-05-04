A few strong to severe storms today. Cooler tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching more storms developing to our west and these will spread across our area during the afternoon hours. A few of these storms could be severe with large hail being the main threat. Temperatures will warm into the 70s out ahead of these storms with readings falling through the 60s under storms.
Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening hours. Storms will move out of the area by tomorrow morning. We could see a few isolated showers tomorrow but it will much cooler across the area.
Lows tonight will be in the middle 50s north to lower 60s south. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 60s north to upper 60s south.
We are monitoring the threat of frost this weekend. Stay tuned for the latest.
