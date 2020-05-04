Driver leads police on chase through Cape Giradeau into southern Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were involved in a chase Monday morning that ended in Alexander County, Illinois.
The chase started after officers attempted to stop a driver shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Broadway St. near Caruthers Ave.
The vehicle did not have license plates.
The vehicle sped off east through the city and eventually crossed into Illinois over the Bill Emerson Bridge.
Officers said the driver did exceed 80 mph at one point during the chase.
Once in Illinois, the suspect drove off of the roadway on Route 146 near Gerard St., just before the Rte. 3 T, and took off running.
Officers were unable to catch the driver.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-005-6621.
